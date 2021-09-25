Blugolds fall to Albion, 23-20

ALBION, Mich (WQOW) - Justin Thomas scored two touchdowns and Albion College handed UW-Eau Claire its first loss of the season, 23-20, on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Malueg completed 11 of 20 passes and connected with Joe Swanson for a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

Austin Belot rushed for 96 yards and a score, but the Blugolds run game was bottled up for the most part in the second half.

Albion scored on the opening kickoff as Brendan Teal ran 98 yards for a touchdown.

The Britons (4-0) later led 13-0 before the Blugolds responded with two touchdowns to lead 14-13.

Brady Frantal connected on two field goals, including one in the second quarter to give UW-Eau Claire a 17-16 lead at halftime.

After the game, Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner told Scott Montesano on the Coverge Radio broadcast his team made too many mistakes and did not tackle as well as it could have.

UW-Eau Claire (2-1) will open Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at UW-Stevens Point next Saturday.