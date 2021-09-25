Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as a Democratic-controlled Washington struggles to deliver on core campaign promises. The shift threatens to make a difficult political situation on the left even worse heading into next year’s midterm elections. There’s growing evidence of frustration among African Americans, Latinos, young people and independents. That’s the coalition that gave Democrats control of Congress and the White House last fall. Today, nine months after Democrats took power, the party is fighting among itself to shape a massive package filled with progressive spending priorities. At the same time, progress on immigration and racial justice has stalled.