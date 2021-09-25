1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on the city’s East Side. Police say about 7 p.m. Friday, several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found the victim there, unresponsive. Emergency medics arrived and pronounced him dead. A short time later, officers learned that a second man shot in the same incident had been taken to a hospital by a private party. The second victim suffered life-threatening wounds. Police say they believe the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.