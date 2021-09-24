You Ask, We Answer: How is work on the High Bridge progressing?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Friday's "You Ask, We Answer," a viewer asked, "how is work progressing on the High Bridge and when is it scheduled to be completed?"

In July, the city of Eau Claire learned of a heave in the bridge. Outside engineers then determined the High Bridge had shifted and needed to be stabilized. Construction crews started working on the High Bridge on Aug. 9.

As of now, the High Bridge's construction schedule has only been delayed once, for about a week, due to water levels being too high for the workers to work.

"Progress is continuing on the repair of the High Bridge. Right now they are working on setting up towers on pier three, which is the middle pier of the waterway. That will stabilize the structure as they do the repairs to the pier," said Leah Ness, the city of Eau Claire's deputy city engineer.

Ness said the project will go until 2022, but in terms of a possible completion date, it is dependent on how the work goes on pier three, and then they will be able to figure out time frames to repair the two remaining peers.

Ness also wanted to remind everyone the bridge is not open for local access or fishing at this time.