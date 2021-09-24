WXOW Daybreak Meteorologist

WXOW News 19 is looking for a full-time meteorologist to anchor our morning weather newscast. Successful candidate loves weather and can deliver an understandable accurate forecast. Position includes weekend fill-in, live breaking weather coverage, some reporting and organizing community weather promotional events.

We are looking for a person who embraces the challenge of forecasting four seasons, takes a leadership role in forecasting (especially during severe weather) and is committed to working as part of a team.

WXOW News 19 is committed to competing on all platforms: broadcast, web and social media. You need excellent communication skills. And you’ll work with a professional forecast team using Weather Central’s ESP-Live, Micro-cast system and 3D Live equipment. You’ll also produce live and recorded weather updates for our radio partners. Commercial television experience and solid computer skills are required.

If you’re qualified and want to live and work in one of the Midwest’s best up-and-coming cities, visit station website to fill out application and send with resume to:

Sean Dwyer

News Director

sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer