Wisconsin Senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has scheduled confirmation votes on Tuesday for four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet secretaries. Confirming the governor’s pick for top-level administration posts had been a pro forma courtesy that morphed into a yearslong partisan battle waged by Republicans after Evers was elected in 2018. Scheduled for approval are Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes; and Department of of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim. All of them won unanimous, bipartisan support in committee votes.

Associated Press

