Week 6 prep football matchups

(WQOW) - Friday's WIAA football matchups

*All games begin at 7:00 p.m. unless noted

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial (Carson Park)

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at New Richmond

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

Elk Mound at Durand

Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Coulee Conference

Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona

Dairyland Conference

Pepin/Alma at Augusta

Whitehall at Blair-Taylor

Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City

Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley at Colfax

Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City

Clear Lake at Glenwood City

Boyceville at Turtle Lake

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron at Cumberland

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

Barron at Spooner

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern - canceled

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith at Loyal

Webster at Grantsburg

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth at Osceola

Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott

Amery at Saint Croix Central

Somerset at Viroqua

8 player - Cloverbelt

Thorp at Sturgeon Bay

Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft

8 player - Central Wisconsin-West

Gilman at Bruce

Lincoln at McDonell Central

New Auburn at Phillips

8 player - Lakeland

South Shore at Flambeau

8 player - Lakeland - West

Prairie Farm at Siren

