Week 6 prep football matchups
(WQOW) - Friday's WIAA football matchups
*All games begin at 7:00 p.m. unless noted
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial (Carson Park)
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at New Richmond
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Elk Mound at Durand
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Coulee Conference
Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona
Dairyland Conference
Pepin/Alma at Augusta
Whitehall at Blair-Taylor
Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City
Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley at Colfax
Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City
Clear Lake at Glenwood City
Boyceville at Turtle Lake
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron at Cumberland
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Barron at Spooner
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern - canceled
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith at Loyal
Webster at Grantsburg
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth at Osceola
Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott
Amery at Saint Croix Central
Somerset at Viroqua
8 player - Cloverbelt
Thorp at Sturgeon Bay
Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft
8 player - Central Wisconsin-West
Gilman at Bruce
Lincoln at McDonell Central
New Auburn at Phillips
8 player - Lakeland
South Shore at Flambeau
8 player - Lakeland - West
Prairie Farm at Siren