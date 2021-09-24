UK airports report delays as IT failure shuts e-gates

LONDON (AP) — Travelers arriving at U.K. airports are facing delays after electronic passport gates have failed, forcing passengers to wait in line for border officers to inspect their documents. London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh airports all reported that a technology failure disrupted gates that allow passengers with biometric passports to quickly pass through border controls without speaking to immigration officers. Heathrow said Friday that their teams are working with the Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible.