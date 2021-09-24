Two-year anniversary of Wheaton Tornado, residents reflect

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Friday marks two years since the Wheaton tornado ripped through parts of Chippewa and Dunn Counties, damaging homes and uprooting lives.

News 18 spoke with two neighbors in Elk Mound as they looked back on that day and the aftermath.

Alice Droske and her husband John were relaxing in their home in rural Elk Mound on September 24, 2019, when their peaceful evening quickly took a turn.

"It was 7:38 p.m. and our iPads went off. And believe it or not, it was Matt Schaefer and I turned on the TV and he said there's a tornado on the ground in Elk Mound. So we ran into the basement. We didn't even get halfway down and our electricity went out," Droske said.

It took about a year for them to clean up the fallen trees and fix the damage to their roof and porch.

Although many residents decided to stay and rebuild, Droske said several moved away.

"It was sad. It was a sad thing to part with those friendships, but I'm glad for them and I hope they're all doing very well," Droke said.

Droske's neighbor, Jennifer Luther, said the tornado caused $200,000 in damage to her home.

Her roof was ripped off, duct and insulation was everywhere and a tree was in her garage.

Two years later, Luther said everything is still not done.

"There's just been a lot more that goes along with it. You think that you're impacted and then you clean up and you move on and life goes on, but it is just a lot more long-lasting than that," Luther said.

She advised people to document everything that happens and do your research before hiring someone.

"We went with the first contractor that said that they could help us, and looking back, we wished we would've looked into things a little bit more," Luther said.

And Droske said the disaster brought out people's humanity.

"We had so much help when the tornado hit us. It was just wonderful. So what I take away from this, is that when there is some type of a disaster, people really come together," Droske said.

News 18 also spoke with one other resident who had no home insurance at the time and is still fixing his home out-of-pocket today.

He's also spending at least $200 a month on storage units to store some belongings after the tornado tore through his barn.