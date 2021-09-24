Softball coaching shuffle: Blugolds’ Baker steps down, Place steps in
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire softball assistant coach Robin Baker is stepping down, and former Blugolds player Abbey Place is stepping up to take her place.
The school announced the moves on Friday afternoon. Baker won the 2008 NCAA national championship, made eight NCAA tournament appearances, won seven Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season championships, and won two WIAC tournament championships alongside Blugolds head coach Leslie Huntington.
Place, who played for Baker, steps into the role of assistant coach and assistant strength and performance coach. She will direct and implement strength and conditioning programs for Blugolds athletes.