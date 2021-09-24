Softball coaching shuffle: Blugolds’ Baker steps down, Place steps in

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire softball assistant coach Robin Baker is stepping down, and former Blugolds player Abbey Place is stepping up to take her place.

The school announced the moves on Friday afternoon. Baker won the 2008 NCAA national championship, made eight NCAA tournament appearances, won seven Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season championships, and won two WIAC tournament championships alongside Blugolds head coach Leslie Huntington.

This bittersweet day makes it official. So grateful for the privilege of having you on the bucket beside me for 20 years. And happy for you to now get to focus on the other part of what you do best - serving others. @blugoldfp11 you are a rockstar. #rollgolds https://t.co/h2mZRg5yXM — Leslie Huntington (@BlugoldCoachH) September 24, 2021

Place, who played for Baker, steps into the role of assistant coach and assistant strength and performance coach. She will direct and implement strength and conditioning programs for Blugolds athletes.

See the full UWEC press release here