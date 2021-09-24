Second Tennessee judge blocks Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has handed down a second blow to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s contentious order allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements. U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Friday ruled that Knox County Schools must implement a mask mandate to help protect children with health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also blocked Lee’s order from being implemented while the legal battle continues to move its way through court. This is the second time in a week that Lee’s order has been placed on pause as families and advocates across the state have filed a handful of lawsuits amid spiking virus case numbers in schools.