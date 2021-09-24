Runners lacing up for marathon weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a marathon weekend in Eau Claire as more than 2,000 runners lace up and hit the trails. Runners in the full marathon will be going all across the City of Clear Water, crossing bridges, taking in the views of the Chippewa River on the city's north side, and taking their trek up through Lake Hallie, before ending in the Haymarket Plaza.

"We have 2,000 runners, then we also have 800 volunteers that help, I have a committee of 25, so there's a lot of people that will be around, and we hoping a lot of spectators are out on Sunday," said race director Emi Uelmen.

While the marathon has traditionally been held in May, Uelmen said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been postponed, rescheduled and reorganized. This spring they did hold a smaller event on a different course called Bridge to Bridge, but now one of those bridges is closed.

"The High Bridge closed, so then we had to recertify, and start over, and get another new course, but it was worth it.," Uelmen said. "We're excited we're here."

As this marathon brings in thousands of people, that makes for a big impact on the whole community.

"It's a huge thing for the city," said Visit Eau Claire executive director Benny Anderson. "When you look at the scope of it, just for how big the race is, and the amazing path that it takes, it affects a lot of businesses. It gets a lot of, not only runners, but visitors, people coming to watch the race and people coming to enjoy the atmosphere."

"Having it in downtown, we're very excited to have people experience what Eau Claire has done to downtown and throughout the rest of the city," Uelmen said.

This weekend you can expect some temporary road closures and traffic delays, including the closure of the Lake Street Bridge. To view what other roads will be closed and when, click or tap here.