Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for important talks about the Indo-Pacific region. But first the leaders caught up on the president’s own family ties to the subcontinent. Biden said that after he was first elected to the U.S. Senate, he received a letter from a man in Mumbai who said his last name was Biden. He later learned of a Capt. George Biden who came to India with the British East India Company. Modi told the president that he had looked into the matter and found documentation confirming Biden has family ties to India.