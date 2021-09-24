L.E. Phillips Library to offer bystander intervention training for community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In response to the rise in anti-Asian Harassment over the course of the pandemic, from verbal to extreme physical attacks, the L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire is offering online bystander intervention training.

The bystander training will teach the community to identify racism, hate incidents and how to take action when a situation presents itself.

Library officials say the training was specifically requested by members of Eau Claire's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Brooke Jeein Newmaster, an AAPI community member, said by providing the bystander training she hopes racial incidents are documented, and no longer swept under the rug.

"There's racial bias, discrimination and harassment every day here in Eau Claire," Newmaster said. "For me, knowing that colleagues, friends, community members would take one hour of their time to learn how to be a better advocate and be proactive, the first line to do that is to be able to recognize racial harassment, and hate and bias."

The training will be supplied by Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and Hollaback!.

The online, interactive training will provide participants with scenarios and strategies, learning Hollaback!'s five Ds of bystander intervention methodology: distract, delegate, document, delay and direct.

The bystander training will also teach attendees to prioritize one's own safety while intervening.

The free training program is on Oct. 7, a link to register can be found here.