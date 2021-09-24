Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — A live televised interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of the “The View” learned that they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before they were to interview her. Co-host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro both learned they tested positive for breakthrough cases ahead of the interview. Both Navarro and Hostin were at the table for the start of the show, but then were pulled from the set.