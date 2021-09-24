Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14

Brownstown 48, Seymour 13

Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0

Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0

Caston 26, N. White 10

Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0

Centerville 49, Northeastern 0

Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0

Churubusco 47, Fremont 0

Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14

Concord 38, Mishawaka 24

Covington 54, S. Newton 21

Danville 43, Southmont 0

Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21

Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20

Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24

Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6

Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7

Fairfield 26, Angola 14

Fishers 35, Avon 25

Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7

Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0

Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20

Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10

Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7

Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0

Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7

Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15

Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13

Linton 47, N. Daviess 0

Logansport 65, Richmond 24

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7

Madison 21, Mitchell 0

Manchester 33, Southwood 22

Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21

Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21

Mooresville 45, Franklin 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0

N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6

N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0

N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0

New Haven 21, Columbia City 0

New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0

NorthWood 42, Northridge 8

Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14

Norwell 17, E. Noble 0

Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0

Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0

Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16

Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20

Pioneer 26, Triton 6

Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7

S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6

Salem 48, Corydon 0

Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16

Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0

Sheridan 66, Taylor 6

Southridge 49, Tell City 17

Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0

Tipton 42, Northwestern 0

W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16

Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19

Western 43, Cass 14

Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6

Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21

Winamac 28, Culver 0

Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7

Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

