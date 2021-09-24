Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14
Brownstown 48, Seymour 13
Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0
Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0
Caston 26, N. White 10
Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0
Centerville 49, Northeastern 0
Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0
Churubusco 47, Fremont 0
Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14
Concord 38, Mishawaka 24
Covington 54, S. Newton 21
Danville 43, Southmont 0
Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21
Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20
Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24
Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6
Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 7
Fairfield 26, Angola 14
Fishers 35, Avon 25
Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6
Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7
Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0
Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20
Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10
Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7
Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0
Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7
Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15
Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13
Linton 47, N. Daviess 0
Logansport 65, Richmond 24
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7
Madison 21, Mitchell 0
Manchester 33, Southwood 22
Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21
Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21
Mooresville 45, Franklin 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0
N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6
N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0
N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0
New Haven 21, Columbia City 0
New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0
NorthWood 42, Northridge 8
Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14
Norwell 17, E. Noble 0
Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0
Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0
Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16
Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0
Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20
Pioneer 26, Triton 6
Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7
S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6
Salem 48, Corydon 0
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16
Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0
Sheridan 66, Taylor 6
Southridge 49, Tell City 17
Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0
Tipton 42, Northwestern 0
W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16
Warsaw 42, Goshen 0
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19
Western 43, Cass 14
Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6
Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21
Winamac 28, Culver 0
Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7
Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com