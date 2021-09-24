Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Becker 21, Hutchinson 12
Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7
Crookston 28, Frazee 18
Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3
Faribault 34, Red Wing 0
G-F-W 44, Medford 6
Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14
Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0
Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6
Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7
Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18
NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12
North Woods 28, Barnum 14
Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7
Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14
Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28
Polk County West 55, Bagley 6
Rockford 20, Pierz 12
Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8
Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10
Two Harbors 32, Mora 6
Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17
West Central 22, Hawley 13
