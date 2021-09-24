Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Becker 21, Hutchinson 12

Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7

Crookston 28, Frazee 18

Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3

Faribault 34, Red Wing 0

G-F-W 44, Medford 6

Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14

Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0

Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6

Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7

Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18

NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12

North Woods 28, Barnum 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7

Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14

Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28

Polk County West 55, Bagley 6

Rockford 20, Pierz 12

Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8

Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10

Two Harbors 32, Mora 6

Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17

West Central 22, Hawley 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

