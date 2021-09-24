Former Eau Claire nursing home on market for 2 years sold

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former nursing home that's been on the market for two years has now been sold.

Dean Larsen with Acquisition Realty & Development says the property off of Clairemont Avenue, which used to be Clearwater Care Center, has now been purchased by Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.



A spokesperson for Marshfield says they don't have any immediate plans for their new four and a half acres of space, but it will allow the hospital to grow and expand as needed in the future.



The property was listed at $3.9 million.