Skip to Content

Former Eau Claire nursing home on market for 2 years sold

Updated
Last updated today at 2:54 pm
2:35 pm Local NewsNewsTop Stories
CLAIREMONT NURSING HOME

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former nursing home that's been on the market for two years has now been sold.

Dean Larsen with Acquisition Realty & Development says the property off of Clairemont Avenue, which used to be Clearwater Care Center, has now been purchased by Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.

A spokesperson for Marshfield says they don't have any immediate plans for their new four and a half acres of space, but it will allow the hospital to grow and expand as needed in the future.

The property was listed at $3.9 million.

Mary Pautsch

Mary came to News 18 in July 2019 from Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated from Morningside College with a BA in Spanish after attending Iowa State University for 3 years.

More Stories

Skip to content