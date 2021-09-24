FDL officer who died from COVID-19 contracted it while on duty, chief says

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WQOW) -- A Wisconsin police officer who died earlier this week from COVID-19 contracted the virus while on the job.

That is according to Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Officer Joseph Kurer, 26, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 22, just a night after his second child was born.

According to the police department, "all evidence indicates" Kurer contracted COVID-19 while on duty, so his death is being treated as a line of duty death -- the second COVID-19 law enforcement line of duty death in Wisconsin.

Some have wondered if Kurer was vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Fond du Lac Police Department is addressing that by saying it does not provide details on specific employee vaccination statuses.

A GoFundMe has been set up with money said to be going to Kurer's children. You can make a donation here.