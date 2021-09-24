Fall colors showing on this 2nd anniversary of the Wheaton EF-3 tornado

It was a dreary day across Western Wisconsin as a cold front passed through from the west-northwest. The direction and timing through the middle of the afternoon is evident when looking at high temps that were cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Temps behind the rain are a bit warmer, but as the evening progresses that difference will wash out. Rain along that front was annoying and made for a gloomy afternoon, but it didn't add up to much. Less than 1/10" rain added up across the Chippewa Valley.

Rain continues to exit to the east this evening with clear sky not far behind.

Once the sky clears, temps will be able to fall fast. Since temps are not starting their overnight drop particularly warm, the potential for more spots to get into the mid to upper 30s increases.

The sky will be mostly clear through morning before waves of clouds move through tomorrow during the day. This combined with a westerly breeze will keep temps from climbing too much, and highs will likely only rise into the low to mid 60s by tomorrow afternoon.

Warmer air arrives Sunday, and while the day won't be completely sunny, we'll see more sun than Saturday and the wind will be out of the southwest. That carries in warmer air to allow highs to climb into the mid to upper 70s!

This warmer weather will last through the end of September with some days pushing close to 80 and there won't be much in terms of rain chances, either.

Our next rain chances hold off until the end of next week.

Even though it might feel a bit more summer-y or at least like early fall, the colors continue to chance quickly. Much of Western Wisconsin is now between 15% and 30% towards peak color according to reports gathered by Travel Wisconsin. Areas near Lake Superior and the UP are closer to 50% color!

Today also marks two years since a strong tornado tore through the town of Wheaton. This tornado was particularly strong for Wisconsin, and came late in the season for tornadoes this far north. The tornado touched down at 7:48pm just east of Elk Mound just west of the Dunn-Chippewa county line before crossing into the township of Wheaton in Chippewa county.

The tornado was rated EF-3 because of damage found in the community near highway 29 starting from about 26th Street where winds were estimated to be between 111 and 150 mph. The tornado crossed highway 29 near 30th Street/County M before continuing northeast and starting to weaken. The tornado ended around 8pm.