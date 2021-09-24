CVTC students prepare pregame meal for Memorial football team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are 80 students enrolled in CVTC's culinary management program.

"In the culinary management program specifically, we are a two-year program and that is divided up into four semesters, with the first semester learning the basic skills and then going up from there," said Melissa Tok, CVTC's culinary management program instructional assistant.

Inside the kitchen, first semester students work in pairs.

"Everybody is very supportive, and they want us to succeed. It's not like your coming into class thinking you're going to fail," said Miranda Smith, a CVTC culinary management student.

"We teach the Culinary Institute of America curriculum, which is primarily French cooking or the fundamentals of cooking. Tuesday and Thursday is when these students are in our lab, and they are learning so many skills from getting to know their knives, in the first week, all the way up to now we are actually putting recipes together," Tok said.

Starting this year, the first semester culinary management students are working together to help prepare the Memorial High School football team's weekly pregame meal.

"Chef Brown and myself each have a recently graduated son from Memorial High School, and they were both a part of the football program last year. We wanted to be able to help out in any way that we could. There are some individuals who are not as fortunate as others, and [we wanted] to make sure they are getting that quality meal, and it's prepared not only for them but prepared for them by their peers, so to speak. It was just something we knew we could get on board with and do a really good job of it," Tok said.

"We feel the support every day of our community, and we hope that we are returning that support back to them. We get a good dinner every Thursday, and it is out of the goodness of other people's hearts," said Rob Scott, Memorial's head football coach.

"[CVTC and the Memorial football team] work together collaboratively. CVTC provides the meal, gets a little bit of training, and the kids get a great, healthy home cooked meal," said Athena Moseler, a Memorial football parent.

"It's fun to know that you are helping the community, especially with the things we have been going through as an entire community for the last couple of years," Smith said.

"If you can feed the world, you can do anything, and really that is what we are teaching here. We are instilling that in these students by coming in everyday and going from the basics to preparing a five-course meal at the end of the semester," Tok said.

Tok said the program loves to help in any way it can in the community, and are willing to help other schools, as long as it fits with their curriculum and schedule. The cost of the food is based on the number of students being served.