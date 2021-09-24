Cumberland police looking for missing, endangered woman

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WQOW) - The Cumberland Police Department needs your help locating 43-year-old Hailey Anderson.

According to police, Anderson has not made contact with her friends, family or children since Sept. 16. She would normally contact them daily. She was last seen on Sept. 16, leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on HWY 8.





Anderson's phone was active on Friday around 3:30 p.m. near Luck.

She is described as Caucasian, 5'4", weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. She drives a red 1998 Honda CR-V, with WI plates ALH-2987. If you have any information that could lead to Anderson's whereabouts, call Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.