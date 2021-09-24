Chilly, breezy, and a chance for rain Friday; warmer weather takes over through the weekend

Cooler weather is upon us as we stroll into the final weekend of September. But, the end of the month looks like it will be much warmer with a few shots at 80.

Friday will start clear, with dense patchy fog and chilly temps. As a cold front approaches in the later afternoon, clouds will take over. Temperatures will stall in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy too, with winds turning from the south to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain showers will be likely along the front. After 2 pm light drizzle to light rain will be possible. Periods of moderate rainfall will move in around dinner time. We'll start to clear out heading into the overnight.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 40s, with a few places falling into the upper 30s. As of now, there is no frost advisory in place.

Saturday will be breezy again with winds from the west gusting up to 30 mph. This will hold temps in the mid 60s behind the cold front, before a warm front arrives overnight. Clouds will clear and we'll see plenty of sun the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be nice and warm with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s again. This is just the start of the warm up we'll see that lasts through most of next week.