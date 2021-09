MADISON (WQOW) - Michael Finley will become the third University of Wisconsin basketball player to have his jersey retired, the school announced Friday.

Finley's No. 24 jersey will be retired during a halftime ceremony later this season. Currently, Ab Nicholas' No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky's No. 44 jerseys hang in the rafters at the Kohl Center.

A true Wisconsin Basketball legend



Michael Finley's No. 24 will forever hang in the Kohl Center rafters



INFO » https://t.co/01z0eYVx6t pic.twitter.com/XKY82h51Tn — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 24, 2021

