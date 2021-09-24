Augusta holds off Pepin/Alma 22-20 in Dairyland thriller

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- The battle of the Dairyland unbeatens did not disappoint, as Augusta held off Pepin/Alma in a 22-20 thriller.

The Eagles led 0-8 at the half, but then it was a back and forth game in the second half. Pepin/Alma's Demetrius Bergmann scored a rushing touchdown to take the lead 16-20.

On the following drive, Augusta's Jackson Laxson fumbled and turned it over to the Eagles. Then on the following possession, the Eagles fumbled and turned it back over to the Beavers in the red zone.

With under a minute to go, Brennan King tossed to Tyler Brixen in the end zone for a toe-tap touchdown to take the lead, and ultimately win the game.

"Just incredibly proud," said Derek Boldt, Beavers head coach.

The Beavers move to 5-0 on the year, while Pepin/Alma falls to 4-1 on the year. Augusta plays Blair-Taylor next week, while Pepin/Alma plays Independence/Gilmanton.