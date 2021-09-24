8 WI counties now have ‘critically high’ COVID-19 levels, including 5 in western WI

WISCONSIN (WQOW) -- COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are at their highest level since January, and eight Wisconsin counties have a 'critically high' level of new cases.

The seven-day average for new cases in Wisconsin is 2,746 new cases per day. The last time it was that high was Jan. 11. The highest that number reached was 6,502 on Nov. 7, 2020.

The eight counties with a critically high case level are Barron, Rusk, Washburn, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Green Lake, Forest and Oconto. That means they have a case burden of more than 1,000 per 100,000 people.

The case rate is "very high" in 62 counties and "high" in two counties -- Douglas and Florence counties.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 case rates for counties in our area, per 100,000 people.

Rusk: 1,589.4

Barron: 1,371

Buffalo: 1,169.6

Trempealeau: 1,026.2

Chippewa: 981

Dunn: 886.6

Polk: 838.3

Taylor: 830.9

Pepin: 816.4

Eau Claire: 797.9

St. Croix: 762.2

Jackson: 740.4

Clark: 736.9

Pierce: 641.3

