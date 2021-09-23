You Ask, We Answer: When are the animals fed at Irvine Park?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- It's time for another edition of "You Ask, We Answer." A viewer asked, "what time are the animals fed at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls so visitors can watch?

Head zookeeper Jennifer London prepares a variety of food for the animals -- including fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.

Creatures in the caged area are usually fed around 3 p.m. each day, give or take half an hour.

The ones in the pasture are fed in the morning from around 7:15 to 8:30.

London said the animals love colorful foods, and a surprising thing visitors might not know-- is that they're pretty picky about how their food is presented.

"Like the carrots, they like them cut length-wise. If I just put them in there, like a little stub of a carrot, they won't eat it. Like bananas, they won't take them out of the peel. A lot of times, you have to think about the size of the animal's hands and the size of the meal itself," London said.

London said a lot of the food is donated from Festival Foods, and that feeding time is the highlight of the animals' day.