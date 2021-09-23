Why isn’t COVID-19 booster shot available for everyone?

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -- The FDA has approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for at-risk and older populations, but local health officials say they're still waiting for some guidance before they start doling them out.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said when new approvals and regulations come down from the FDA or CDC it takes a bit of time for the state to develop a plan and guidance to pass along to local health departments, but they should have more information and direction by next week.

When asked why the third doses are approved only for a subset of people, Weideman said she believes it comes down to supply and demand and that officials want to make sure shots are still getting to those who need a first dose.

"When you look at a global pandemic, we're not just thinking of the United States here, we're thinking of the world, and there are definitely many countries in the world that have way lower vaccination rates than that of the United States," Weideman said.

Regardless, at the Chippewa County Public Health Department's weekly clinics they only give Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Because the new approval is only for Pfizer they would not be giving third doses at their clinics at this time anyway.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases among children are rising in Chippewa County.

One-third of the county's nearly 800 currently active cases are seen in kids -- the majority of them school aged.