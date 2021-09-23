Tonight was Eau Claire’s last 7pm sunset until DST begins next March

Black River Falls had it's first freezing temperature this morning with a low of 32 degrees, Medford was close at 33, and Tomahawk further NE was down in the upper 20s! The Chippewa Valley still saw lows of about 40 with our Barron county sites all reading in the upper 30s.

Temperatures warmed to the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon after that chilly start, which was warmer than yesterday by a few degrees for most spots after most were a few degrees cooler this morning.

These temperature changes are common this time of year when humidity is low, though the cooling at night is accelerated by the continued increase in the length of night.

Currently, The Chippewa Valley is losing about three minutes and five seconds of daylight per day, which is the fastest rate of the entire year.

Yesterday was the fall equinox, but Eau Claire still had just over 12 hours of daylight on Thursday. In fact, daylight is just four seconds longer than twelve hours on Saturday, meaning that twelve hours of daylight is delayed from the equinox by about three days.

This is due to a couple of factors:

The first is that light bends as it travels through our atmosphere especially early and again late in the day as the sun is low in the sky. The sunlight must travel through more atmosphere as it crosses through the atmosphere at an angle. This only accounts for a few minutes of daylight.

The main reason that we have more daylight than 12 hours is due to how the sunset and sunrise times are defined. Sunrise is when the top disk of the sun first is visible on the horizon and similarly the sunset is when the top edge of sun finally hits the horizon. The sun's diameter is over 100 times larger than earth's, so there is about an extra three minutes between time the sun's center and top edge hit the horizon at both sunrise and sunset each day.

The temperature change won't be as dramatic tonight and tomorrow as clouds arrive with some light rain. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s tonight with highs tomorrow only in the low to mid 60s under the cloud cover. This along with the light rain and drizzle will make for a dreary day even though rain totals will likely stay below 1/4".

Saturday may start sunny, but another round of clouds arrive during the day along with a breeze that keeps temps cool again after another chilly start, but warmer weather returns later this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s from Sunday through next Wednesday.

Rain chances are few and far between next week, with our chance after tomorrow's rain not arriving until next Thursday which is only a slight chance.