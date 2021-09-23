Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-6, 26-24, 26-28, 25-11
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
Braham def. Pine City, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Byron def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-7, 25-12
Carlton def. Silver Bay, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Central Minnesota Christian def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-12, 25-11
DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
Delano def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Edgerton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Ely def. North Woods, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16
Floodwood def. Cromwell, 25-14, 27-25, 25-11
Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
Greenway def. Cloquet, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19
Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Henning def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20
Hutchinson def. Mound Westonka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-9, 25-12, 25-4
Kaleidoscope Charter def. Liberty Classical, 17-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-9
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Lake of the Woods def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
Maple Lake def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-14, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-11, 25-9, 25-18
Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18
Montevideo def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-9, 25-21
Mounds Park Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-6, 25-20, 25-13
Murray County Central def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22
New Ulm Cathedral def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Nicollet def. Martin County West, 26-24, 25-16, 24-26, 25-15
Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-16, 25-8, 25-21
Nova Classical Academy def. Visitation, 25-19, 25-15, 25-8
PACT Charter def. West Lutheran, 25-12, 25-21, 14-25, 25-23
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Roseville, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Paynesville def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15
Proctor def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Red Wing def. Winona, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15
Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Rockford def. New London-Spicer, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Roseau def. East Grand Forks, 25-14, 25-12, 26-24
Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-10, 25-8, 25-20
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
St. Croix Lutheran def. Maranatha Christian, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
St. Croix Prep def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-6, 25-3
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10
St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22
Wabasso def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22
Waconia def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18
Woodbury def. Stillwater, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13, 25-21
Wrenshall def. McGregor, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com