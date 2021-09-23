The jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is crumbling

NEW YORK (AP) — Once hailed as a prototype for a new kind of federal jail and the most secure in the country, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City has become a blighted wreck. It’s deteriorated so badly it’s impossible to safely house inmates there. And so the Justice Department said last month it would close the jail in the coming months to undertake much-needed repairs. But it may never reopen. The Associated Press was granted rare access inside — the first time a reporter has toured the facility since Jeffrey Epstein killed himself there two years ago.