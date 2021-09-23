Regis-Altoona wins girls golf CloverCroix conference title

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW)- The CloverCroix girls golf teams met for the conference championships at Lake Hallie Golf Club on Thursday, and it was the Regis-Altoona co-op who came out on top.

Regis-Altoona scored a season low 348 to defeat Osseo-Fairchild by 34 strokes in the round. Colfax finished third with a score of 406.

Regis-Altoona's Elli Anderson topped the individual scoreboard with an 81, followed by Osseo-Fairchild's Izzy Popple at 84.

"It went really well, it was a beautiful day for golf," Anderson said. "I'm super proud of all of my teammates, I'm just really happy we did well as a team."

"We had our best score of the season, our previous best was 377," said Marc Lundquist, Regis-Altoona head coach. "That's a huge improvement at just the right time."

Regis-Altoona will play at the WIAA regional tournament at Clifton Highlands Golf Course in Prescott next Wednesday, Sept. 29.