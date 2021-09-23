Police arrest man in Subway shop robbery caught on video

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police arrested a man who allegedly took a Subway shop employee’s purse during an Illinois robbery attempt that was caught on surveillance video. The case garnered attention this month after video of a Subway shop employee fighting with the man was posted online. The Subway store’s owner then suspended the employee from work. Rockford police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 5 robbery attempt. He’s charged with armed robbery. The worker told The Rockford Register Star earlier this month that she was working alone on Sept. 5 at the sandwich shop when a man came in with a gun and demanded money.