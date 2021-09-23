Pet of the Day: Skipper

Meet Skipper, an active bunny waiting to hop his way into a new home from the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Skipper was found as a stray rabbit. He had to fend for himself out in the wild, but now he's doing great at the shelter. He loves all the food and pampering he's getting there, and hopes to get more at his new home as well. He does still need to be neutered, and they don't know his age but are sure he is an adult.

If you think you'd be a perfect fit for Skipper, head on over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association's website to set up a time to go meet him.