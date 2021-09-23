Pence hopeful the Supreme Court will restrict abortion in US

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he’s hopeful that the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court created during his and President Donald Trump’s administration will soon overturn abortion rights in the United States. Pence spoke at a forum devoted to demographics and family values in Budapest, Hungary, where conservative leaders from central Europe expressed anxieties about falling birthrates in the Western world and discussed ways to reverse the trend. The Budapest Demographic Summit was first held in 2015 and takes place every two years. It has become a platform for leaders to denounce migration and urge families to have more children.