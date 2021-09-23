Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it has extradited a former Chilean guerrilla who carried out kidnappings in Mexico. Chile wants to try Raúl Julio Escobar Poblete for the killing of a Chilean senator in 1991. Escobar Poblete was known by the alias “Comandante Emilio” in his homeland, but lived in relative obscurity in Mexico for years. Secretly, he led a ring that kidnapped people, including former presidential candidate Diego Fernández de Cevallos. Escobar Poblete was arrested in Mexico in 2017 and convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said Escobar Poblete was handed over to Chilean authorities on Wednesday.