Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago is now dramatically smaller. But across the river in Mexico, migrants in a growing camp awoke Thursday surrounded by security forces. Both governments appear eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border. In a park beside the river in Ciudad Acuña, there were minutes of anxious indecision. Finally, dozens of families opted to hustle into the river and cross where there was only one municipal police vehicle, calculating it was better to take their chances with U.S. authorities.