Skip to Content

Memorial bests North 3-1 in crosstown volleyball clash, other Thursday scores

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:00 pm High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
MEMORIAL NORTH VB

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The crosstown clash took to the volleyball court on Thursday night, and it was the Old Abes who came out on top.

Memorial defeated North 3-1, with set scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Brenna Bruchert recorded 16 kills in the match.

Old Abes head coach Juliana Nichols complemented the crowd for showing out at the Doghouse.

"It was a great win in a crazy atmosphere," Nichols said. "Our fans are incredible, North's fans are incredible, and that was wild. And they [Memorial] pulled it out and they played together in the end. They took a dip in the second set, but we came back strong."

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

High School Volleyball

  • Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Eleva-Strum 0
  • Stanley-Boyd 3, McDonell Central 0
  • Fall Creek 3, Bloomer 0
  • Gilman 3, Spencer 0
  • Altoona 2, Osceola 3
  • Chetek-Weyerhauser 2, Cumberland 3
  • Cameron 1, St. Croix Falls 3
  • Augusta 2, Independence 3
  • Cadott 0, Thorp 3

High School Boys Soccer

  • Eau Claire North, Hudson 5
  • Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire Memorial 4

Evan Hong

More Stories

Skip to content