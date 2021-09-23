Memorial bests North 3-1 in crosstown volleyball clash, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The crosstown clash took to the volleyball court on Thursday night, and it was the Old Abes who came out on top.

Memorial defeated North 3-1, with set scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Brenna Bruchert recorded 16 kills in the match.

Old Abes head coach Juliana Nichols complemented the crowd for showing out at the Doghouse.

"It was a great win in a crazy atmosphere," Nichols said. "Our fans are incredible, North's fans are incredible, and that was wild. And they [Memorial] pulled it out and they played together in the end. They took a dip in the second set, but we came back strong."

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

High School Volleyball

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Eleva-Strum 0

Stanley-Boyd 3, McDonell Central 0

Fall Creek 3, Bloomer 0

Gilman 3, Spencer 0

Altoona 2, Osceola 3

Chetek-Weyerhauser 2, Cumberland 3

Cameron 1, St. Croix Falls 3

Augusta 2, Independence 3

Cadott 0, Thorp 3

High School Boys Soccer