Man who left woman to die in suitcase sentenced to 30 years

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has imposed a 30-year prison sentence on a man who tied up his ex-girlfriend in her New York apartment and stuffed her in a suitcase where she suffocated and was found dead in Connecticut a week later. Javier Da Silva was sentenced Thursday in federal court in White Plains, New York. He pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge last year in the 2019 killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle. Her body was found in the suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut. Da Silva apologized during the court hearing. Reyes’ mother called Da Silva a “soulless” person who deserves to suffer.