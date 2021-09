DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -- An Elk Mound man died a night after being pinned under a truck at a recycling center.

It happened on Tuesday at Rowan Enterprises in Elk Mound.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Charles Best, 69, was under a truck fixing it when the truck slipped into gear, rolled, and trapped the man underneath.

Best was taken to an Eau Claire hospital and died on Wednesday night.