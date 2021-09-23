Lawmakers, attorney general reintroduce gun reform bills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State representatives, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and other gun safety advocates met in front of the Capitol in Madison on Thursday to announce the new gun safety bills.



"In Wisconsin there is no question, being a state that believes in hunting, a state that believes in liberty, independence and hard work, that there is no question that we understand the position of individuals who support their gun rights," said Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee). "However, violence is plaguing our country, and plaguing our state, and as my colleges have stated, plaguing our cities."

According to Kaul, one of the bills would expand background checks needed for gun ownership. The other would create of an extreme risk protection order. This would allow courts to temporarily stop someone from buying a gun if they believe doing so would be imminently dangerous.

"This is a concrete step we can take to make our communities safer," Kaul said.

There is widespread support for these two bills from Democrats in the Assembly and Senate, but Republican Representative Rob Summerfield said he is not aware of any Republicans planning to support the effort.

Summerfield said he cannot support bills he sees as infringing on 2nd Amendment rights.

"I disagree with where they're going with these bills," Summerfield said. "I think we need to direct our resources for keeping the guns out of the criminals, and investing, continuing to invest, in mental health."

In Chippewa Falls, Marc-On Shooting owner Dan Marcon is concerned about how these bills, if passed, might affect his business, worrying they would make gun ownership harder for hobbyists.

"The people that bring these bills to the floor are the same people that never hunted, never fished, never bird hunted, never deer hunted. They are going after the guns you do that with," Marcon told News 18.



He said when he sells guns online, buyers still need to pass background checks.

This is not the first time the Legislature has tried to tackle gun reform. In 2019, a special session was called to discuss gun legislation, with the state Senate majority leader gaveling in and gaveling out in a matter of moments. That same year, a Marquette poll showed 80% of Wisconsinites surveyed supported universal background checks for firearm sales.