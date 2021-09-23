Lava flow slows on Spanish island after volcanic eruption

TODOQUE, Canary Islands (AP) — The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly. That raised doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to four meters (13 feet) per hour after reaching a plain on the island of La Palma. The lava had been moving at 700 meters (2,300 feet) per hour on Monday. That was a day after the eruption Sunday. The lava has grown thicker as it slows and it rises up to 15 meters (50 feet) high in places. The lava has swallowed up around 350 homes.