For one night, TV comics focus their shows on climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Have you heard the one about climate change? It was hard to miss late Wednesday and early Thursday, as eight of television’s late-night comics focused much of their shows on the issue. In one case, they even joined forces, as CBS’ James Corden and NBC’s Seth Meyers opened their normally competing programs together on a split screen. The effort coincided with Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. Even show guests got in on the action. Shawn Mendes talked about climate change and didn’t sing while on CBS’ “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. Not everyone played along. Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld mocked the effort.