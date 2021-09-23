Ditch the car for car free day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ditch the car for a different set of wheels today for Car Free Day.

Worldwide Car Free Day is a day to give up the keys and choose a greener way of getting around.

Whether it's by bike, by bus, a carpool or by foot, the day celebrates more sustainable ways of travel to reduce the carbon footprint cars create, while lessening traffic congestion on heavily traveled roads.

Eau Claire City Councilor Jeremy Gragert, has been choosing transportation means other than a car for as long as he can remember. He adds the lifestyle is more about the journey than the destination itself.

"Sometimes it's a challenge for people to figure out how to do it, it makes you think differently about your community and you meet people along the way, so it's kind of an adventure for some folks, and for other people, it's just daily life," said Gragert.

Gragert said he regularly opts to ride his bike, walk or hop on Eau Claire's transit service as main forms of transportation.

If you're unsure about the time it takes to get to your destination by means other than a car, Gragert said to test it out.

Go from point A to point B to know the route, the distance, the time it takes to get there, and if you need to combine transportation along the way like biking and hopping on public transit.

The Chippewa Valley Bike Map can be found here.