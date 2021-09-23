Dad connected to quadruple homicide case is now charged with aiding an offender

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (WQOW) -- A St. Paul man is now charged in Minnesota court in connection to a quadruple homicide case with ties to Dunn County.

Darren Lee Osborne "McWright", 56, is charged with aiding an offender - accomplice after the fact. His son, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, is charged with four counts of second degree murder in connection to the case.

Osborne was charged in Dunn County last week with four counts of hiding a corpse.

Court documents say Suggs killed four people in St. Paul before bringing their bodies to Dunn County and leaving them in a corn field in Sheridan.

