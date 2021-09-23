Blugold’s Civil Rights Pilgrimage eyes return in 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After last year's "trip" was held virtually, UW-Eau Claire is set to resume its Civil Rights Pilgrimage in early 2022.

The 10-day Civil Rights Pilgrimage tour takes Blugold students, faculty and community members across the south to explore issues of social justice and the civil rights movement.

This year there will be 112 participants, visiting pivotal locations and speaking to civil rights activists along the way.

The director and founder of CRP, Jodi Thesing-Ritter, hopes that her students' viewpoints shift just like hers did on her first trip.

Thesing-Ritter is also the executive director for diversity and inclusion at UW-Eau Claire.

"We want them to understand our history really, and the way in which racial terrorism has been evident throughout our history," said Thesing-Ritter. "We also want them to make critical connections between our history and the issues that are at play today and begin to think of how they can become change agents to address the issues facing us today based on what we've learned from history."

The trips are scheduled for Jan. 7-17, 2022 and March 18-27, 2022.

Blugold students can participate in the pilgrimage independently or by class, through the college's Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies.

The trip is also offered to Blugold faculty and Chippewa Valley community members.

January Registration

March Registration