Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning that inflation is set to rise over the coming months largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices. The decision from the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank’s stimulus program. Many economists think the bank will start to raise interest rates next year to combat above-target inflation. The Bank of England is tasked with setting monetary policy to meet an annual inflation target of 2%. Inflation is currently running at 3.2% and expected to ratchet higher in coming months.