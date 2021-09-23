Another fall-like day before showers return Friday

Once again seasonable temperatures are spread throughout Western Wisconsin. Thursday will be very similar to the past few days with sunshine, mild temperatures and chilly nights. This will change as we head into Friday.

Thursday's highs will reach the low 70s under a sunny sky. A high pressure system is in Northern Wisconsin keeping us nice and clear Thursday. Thursday night will be a bit chilly in the upper 40s, but not as chilly as the past few nights. Cloud coverage will go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy overnight.

A chance of showers will return on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall will be arrive around 9am and consist of light rain and drizzles, which will result in rainfall amounts around 0.25". The showers and rain will be cleared out by Friday evening, just in time for high school football games.

The weekend will start off cool with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and highs in the mid 60s. Temperature change arrives on Sunday with a chilly morning in the low 40s. You can expect a mostly sunny sky for your Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

More warm weather continues into Monday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Sunshine and highs in the mid 70s will last into Wednesday.