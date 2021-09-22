Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 22, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 50 1 2. Rosemount (3-0) 43 4 3. Wayzata (3-0) 40 5 4. Shakopee (3-0) 33 6 5. Maple Grove (3-0) 30 7 6. Eden Prairie (2-1) 24 2 7. St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) 18 3 8. Stillwater (3-0) 14 T9 (tie) Woodbury (3-0) 14 T9 10. Prior Lake (2-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Mankato West (6) (3-0) 60 1 2. Andover (3-0) 49 3 3. Moorhead (2-0) 45 2 4. St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 42 5 5. Mahtomedi (3-0) 35 6 6. Rochester Mayo (3-0) 25 T9 7. Chaska (3-0) 23 8 8. Elk River (2-1) 17 T9 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) 14 NR 10. Spring Lake Park (2-1) 9 4

Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Hutchinson (6) (3-0) 60 1 2. Becker (3-0) 54 2 3. Rocori (3-1) 42 4 4. Mound-Westonka (3-0) 41 5 5. Fridley (2-1) 27 6 (tie) Stewartville (3-0) 27 9 7. SMB-Wolfpack (3-0) 25 8 8. Kasson-Mantorville (2-1) 19 3 9. Winona (2-1) 14 7 10. Holy Angels (2-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Pierz (5) (3-0) 59 1 2. Cannon Falls (3-0) 51 3 3. Lake City (3-0) 44 4 4. Litchfield (1) (3-0) 42 5 5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 31 6 6. Fairmont (3-0) 28 7 7. Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 21 NR (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-0) 21 10 9. Waseca (3-0) 12 9 10. Annandale (2-1) 9 2

Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (5) (3-0) 50 1 2. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 45 2 3. Pipestone (3-0) 40 3 4. Redwood Valley (3-0) 32 4 5. Kimball (3-0) 30 5 6. Minneapolis North (2-1) 25 6 7. West Central-Ashby (3-0) 16 8 8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-0) 7 NR (tie) Chatfield (2-1) 7 NR (tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (5) (3-0) 50 1 2. Murray County Central (3-0) 45 2 3. Minneota (3-0) 40 3 4. BOLD (3-0) 33 5 5. Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 30 6 6. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 23 7 7. Polk County West (3-0) 13 T8 8. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-1) 11 4 (tie) Pine River-Backus (3-0) 11 10 10. Rushford-Peterson (3-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 47 1 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 43 2 3. Verndale (1) (3-0) 40 3 4. Lanesboro (3-0) 31 5 5. Spring Grove (2-0) 30 4 6. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 29 6 7. Hancock (3-0) 18 8 8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-0) 10 NR 9. Wheaton Herman Norcross (3-0) 8 NR 10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (3-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.