UW-Stout to add women’s lacrosse, competition to begin Spring 2023

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout is adding a new sport, and it's the fastest growing one in college athletics.

The university announced it will add a women's lacrosse program to its sports module, with plans for competition to begin in Spring 2023. UW-Stout will immediately begin a national search for a coach to help develop the program.

Lacrosse becomes the 19th NCAA varsity sport at UW-Stout, and the 11th NCAA varsity sport for women. The team will play home games at Nelson Field.

Lacrosse is growing rapidly collegiately and nationwide. 26 NCAA schools added lacrosse in 2020. UW-Eau Claire played their first women's lacrosse matches this past spring.